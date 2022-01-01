Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook 14 M413 or ExpertBook B9 (B9400) – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 vs ExpertBook B9 (B9400)

47 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
VS
49 out of 100
ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 42 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 and ExpertBook B9 (B9400) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 42 against 33 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Provides 80% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 250 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook 14 M413
vs
ExpertBook B9 (B9400)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 213 x 17.3 mm
12.76 x 8.39 x 0.68 inches		 320 x 203 x 14.9 mm
12.6 x 7.99 x 0.59 inches
Area 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 650 cm2 (100.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.3% ~83.2%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.1 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 47.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1507:1
sRGB color space - 98.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 65.4%
Response time - 45 ms
Max. brightness
VivoBook 14 M413
250 nits
ExpertBook B9 (B9400) +80%
450 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 325 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 20
GPU performance
VivoBook 14 M413
1.108 TFLOPS
ExpertBook B9 (B9400) +27%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 77.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) vs ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
2. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) vs ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
3. ASUS VivoBook S14 S433 vs VivoBook 14 M413
4. Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 vs ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
5. Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) vs ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
6. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) vs ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
7. ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 vs ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
8. ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1400) vs B9 (B9400)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400) and VivoBook 14 M413 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский