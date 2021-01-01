Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook 14 M413 or M515 (Ryzen 5000) – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 vs Asus M515 (Ryzen 5000)

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 and Asus M515 (Ryzen 5000) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 M413
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Around 54% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 42 against 37 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 200 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (106.9 vs 131.1 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook 14 M413
vs
M515 (Ryzen 5000)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 213 x 17.3 mm
12.76 x 8.39 x 0.68 inches		 360.2 x 234.9 x 19.9 mm
14.18 x 9.25 x 0.78 inches
Area 690 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 846 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.3% ~79.3%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray Silver, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
VivoBook 14 M413 +25%
250 nits
M515 (Ryzen 5000)
200 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 448 384
DirectX support 12.1 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 24 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v4.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

