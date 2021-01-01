Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) or Aspire 5 (A514-54) – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)

ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
VS
Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) and Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 48 against 42 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 200 nits
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
vs
Aspire 5 (A514-54)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 328 mm (12.91 inches)
Height 215 mm (8.46 inches) 223 mm (8.78 inches)
Thickness 18.3 mm (0.72 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 697 cm2 (107.9 inches2) 731 cm2 (113.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~73.8%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 9.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Silver, Gray, Blue, Pink
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1060:1
sRGB color space - 57.1%
Adobe RGB profile - 39.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 40.7%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 System Shared
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. VivoBook 14 M413 or VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
2. Inspiron 14 5402 or VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
3. ZenBook 14 UX435 or VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
4. VivoBook 15 M513 or VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
5. VivoBook S15 S532 or VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
6. Spin 3 (SP313-51N) or Aspire 5 (A514-54)
7. VivoBook 15 M513 or Aspire 5 (A514-54)
8. Spin 5 (SP513-55N) or Aspire 5 (A514-54)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) and ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский