You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (108 vs 141 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45) Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 48 against 42 watt-hours

26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 200 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 215 x 18.3 mm

12.76 x 8.46 x 0.72 inches 363.4 x 250.5 x 17.95 mm

14.31 x 9.86 x 0.71 inches Area 697 cm2 (107.9 inches2) 910 cm2 (141.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~73.7% Side bezels 7.1 mm 9 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gold Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1 Noise level - 38.6 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1908:1 sRGB color space - 57.3% Adobe RGB profile - 39.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 38% Response time - 32 ms Max. brightness VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) 200 nits Aspire 5 (A515-45) +25% 250 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 48 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS - Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR5 DDR4 Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~7 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8 GPU performance VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) 1.879 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-45) n/a

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 24 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 70.4 dB Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.