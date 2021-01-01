ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (108 vs 134.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
- Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 48 against 42 watt-hours
- Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 200 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Width
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
|Height
|215 mm (8.46 inches)
|238.5 mm (9.39 inches)
|Thickness
|18.3 mm (0.72 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|697 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
|867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.5%
|~77.4%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
|Noise level
|-
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|260 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1313
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2430
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
509
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
980
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1354 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1468 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~7 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|68.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
