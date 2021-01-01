ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) vs Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 265-362% higher FPS
- Provides 65% higher max. screen brightness: 330 vs 200 nits
- 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Width
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|323 mm (12.72 inches)
|Height
|215 mm (8.46 inches)
|228 mm (8.98 inches)
|Thickness
|18.3 mm (0.72 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|697 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
|736 cm2 (114.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.5%
|~73.3%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|2
|Noise level
|-
|62.6 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|112 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|76%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|77%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|0 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1627
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Predator Triton 300 SE +128%
5665
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1354 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1468 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|640
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|24 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
