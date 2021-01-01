Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) or MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) vs Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)

53 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
VS
53 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
From $800
Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
From $999
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) and Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 50 against 42 watt-hours
  • 103% sharper screen – 227 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 200 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (100.1 vs 108 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
vs
MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 324 mm (12.76 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 215 mm (8.46 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 18.3 mm (0.72 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 697 cm2 (107.9 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~79.4%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 8100 RPM
Noise level - 45.8 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1300:1
sRGB color space - 98.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 64.2%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:50 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS -
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~7 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 75.8 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

