VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Apple M1 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 24GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 58.2 against 42 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 200 nits

103% sharper screen – 227 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (100.1 vs 108 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 215 x 18.3 mm

12.76 x 8.46 x 0.72 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 697 cm2 (107.9 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~79.4% Side bezels 7.1 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gold Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1759:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.3% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) 200 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +150% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 58.2 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 Apple M1 GPU TGP - 10 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~7 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 640 1024 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) 1.879 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +38% 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 77.5 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 11.1 x 6.6 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.