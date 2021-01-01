Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

45 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
VS
83 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
From $800
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
From $1999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3024 x 1964
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 97-133% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 70 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 400% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 200 nits
  • 127% sharper screen – 254 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 215 x 18.3 mm
12.76 x 8.46 x 0.72 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 697 cm2 (107.9 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~84.6%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 14 inches 14.2 inches
Type TN LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 2 10
Threads 4 10
L3 Cache 6 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 30 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~7 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 640 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
1.879 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +177%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 and ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
2. Dell Inspiron 14 5402 and ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
3. ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 and ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
4. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 and ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
5. ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 and ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
7. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
8. Dell XPS 13 9310 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
9. Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
10. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский