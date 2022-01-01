Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) or ExpertBook B9 (B9400) – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) vs ExpertBook B9 (B9400)

42 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
VS
49 out of 100
ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 42 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) and ExpertBook B9 (B9400) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 42 against 33 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 125% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 200 nits
  • 40% sharper screen – 157 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (100.7 vs 108 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
vs
ExpertBook B9 (B9400)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 215 x 18.3 mm
12.76 x 8.46 x 0.72 inches		 320 x 203 x 14.9 mm
12.6 x 7.99 x 0.59 inches
Area 697 cm2 (107.9 inches2) 650 cm2 (100.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~83.2%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 5.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1
Noise level - 47.5 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 112 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1507:1
sRGB color space - 98.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 65.4%
Response time - 45 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 325 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1354 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~7 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 20
GPU performance
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) +33%
1.879 TFLOPS
ExpertBook B9 (B9400)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 77.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) vs Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
2. ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) vs ZenBook 14 UX435
3. ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) vs S14 S433
4. ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) vs VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
5. ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400) vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
6. ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400) vs ZenBook 14 UX435
7. ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400) vs B1 (B1400)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9400) and VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский