Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB 24GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 217-296% higher FPS

Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Backlit keyboard

User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 50 against 42 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 175% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 200 nits

Display has support for touch input

48% sharper screen – 166 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (91.3 vs 108 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 215 x 18.3 mm

12.76 x 8.46 x 0.72 inches 309.9 x 190 x 7.9-8.2 mm

12.2 x 7.48 x 0.31-0.32 inches Area 697 cm2 (107.9 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.5% ~82.8% Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.8 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gold Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type TN LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 3030:1 sRGB color space - 97% Adobe RGB profile - 67% DCI-P3 color gamut - 65% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) 200 nits Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) +175% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 50 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 224 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX350 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 32 EU) TGP - 10 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1354 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1468 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~7 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 640 256 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) +394% 1.879 TFLOPS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) 0.38 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 4GB 8GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 24 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 75.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1960 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 6.7 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.