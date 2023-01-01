Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) or Aspire 3 (A315-35) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) vs Acer Aspire 3 (A315-35)

44 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel)
VS
31 out of 100
Acer Aspire 3 (A315-35)
Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel)
Acer Aspire 3 (A315-35)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) and Acer Aspire 3 (A315-35) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 273-372% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 42 against 37 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel)
vs
Aspire 3 (A315-35)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 359.7 x 232.5 x 19.9 mm
14.16 x 9.15 x 0.78 inches		 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~77.5%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 9 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 260:1
sRGB color space - 50%
Response time - 11 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.5 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz -
Cores 10 (2P + 8E) 2
Threads 12 2
L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 6 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 8
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

