Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) or Aspire 5 (A514-54) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)

48 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel)
VS
48 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel)
Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) and Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 53-73% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 48 against 42 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (113.3 vs 129.6 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel)
vs
Aspire 5 (A514-54)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 359.7 x 232.5 x 19.9 mm
14.16 x 9.15 x 0.78 inches		 328 x 223 x 17.9 mm
12.91 x 8.78 x 0.7 inches
Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) 731 cm2 (113.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~73.8%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 9.1 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver, Gray, Blue, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1060:1
sRGB color space - 57.1%
Adobe RGB profile - 39.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 40.7%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.5 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 10 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz -
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
2. Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
3. Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) and ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
4. Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) and Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603)
5. Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) and ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
6. Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Aspire 5 (A514-54) and Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский