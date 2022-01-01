You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1220P Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) Can run popular games at about 68-92% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 48 against 42 watt-hours

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 359.7 x 232.5 x 19.9 mm

14.16 x 9.15 x 0.78 inches 363.2 x 228.6 x 22.8 mm

14.3 x 9 x 0.9 inches Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~80.8% Side bezels 7.2 mm 8.9 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 45 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1007:1 sRGB color space - 54.2% Adobe RGB profile - 37.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 36.1% Response time - 36 ms Max. brightness Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) 250 nits Aspire 7 (A715-42G) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No - Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 135 W Weigh of AC adapter - 460 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB TGP 45 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) 1.43 TFLOPS Aspire 7 (A715-42G) +123% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 67.9 dB Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.2 mm Touchpad Size - 11.0 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.