Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-51G) Can run popular games at about 168-230% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 359.7 x 232.5 x 19.9 mm

14.16 x 9.15 x 0.78 inches 362.3 x 237.4 x 19.9 mm

14.26 x 9.35 x 0.78 inches Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) 860 cm2 (133.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~78% Side bezels 7.2 mm 8.5 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) 250 nits Aspire 7 (A715-51G) n/a

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 0 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 135 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 45 W 50 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 40 GPU performance Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) 1.43 TFLOPS Aspire 7 (A715-51G) +306% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

