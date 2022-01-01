You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1220P Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Apple M2 RAM - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 52.6 against 42 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (101.4 vs 129.6 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 359.7 x 232.5 x 19.9 mm

14.16 x 9.15 x 0.78 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~82% Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1664 Size 15.6 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Max. brightness Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) 250 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 52.6 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) 1.43 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +110% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x4 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 1 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.