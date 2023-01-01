Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 2880 x 1620 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Battery - 42 Wh 50 Wh - 50 Wh 63 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405) Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 50 against 42 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (109.4 vs 129.6 square inches)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

15% sharper screen – 162 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 359.7 x 232.5 x 17.9 mm

14.16 x 9.15 x 0.7 inches 317.1 x 222.5 x 18.9 mm

12.48 x 8.76 x 0.74 inches Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) 706 cm2 (109.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~80.6% Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.8 mm Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 2880 x 1620 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504) 250 nits Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 50 Wh 50 Wh 63 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 65 W 90 W Weight of AC adapter - 390 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Vivobook 15X OLED (K3504) 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405) +311% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

