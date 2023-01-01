Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook 15 (F1504 / X1504) or Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) – what's better?

49 out of 100
ASUS Vivobook 15 (F1504 / X1504)
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)
ASUS Vivobook 15 (F1504 / X1504)
Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)
Display
Battery 42 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS Vivobook 15 (F1504 / X1504) and Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook 15 (F1504 / X1504)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 53 against 42 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook 15 (F1504 / X1504)
vs
Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 359.7 x 232.5 x 17.9 mm
14.16 x 9.15 x 0.7 inches		 356 x 242.6 x 14.9 mm
14.02 x 9.55 x 0.59 inches
Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) 864 cm2 (133.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~85.9%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Gray
Material Plastic Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast - 1700:1
sRGB color space - 86%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 72%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:40 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 45 W 100 W
Weight of AC adapter 190 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 (2P + 4E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 10 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight - Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
