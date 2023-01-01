Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2880 x 1864 CPU - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook 15 (F1504 / X1504) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 66.5 against 42 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 66.5 against 42 watt-hours Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits 59% sharper screen – 224 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) Dimensions 359.7 x 232.5 x 17.9 mm

14.16 x 9.15 x 0.7 inches 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm

13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches Area 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% ~83.9% Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.4 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Material Plastic Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 2880 x 1864 Size 15.6 inches 15.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 224 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1864 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Max. brightness Vivobook 15 (F1504 / X1504) 250 nits MacBook Air 15 (M2) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 66.5 Wh Full charging time 1:40 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 W 35 / 70 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 190 grams 189 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Vivobook 15 (F1504 / X1504) 1.43 TFLOPS MacBook Air 15 (M2) +110% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 2x128 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight - Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.