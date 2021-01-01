You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 Around 9.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Can run popular games at about 199-272% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 42 against 37 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.73 inches 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~77.5% Side bezels 7.2 mm 9 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gold Silver, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level 43 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness VivoBook 15 M513 250 nits Aspire 1 (A115-32) n/a

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 37 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 10-45 W 6 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.93 Gbps Shading units 448 256 DirectX support 12.1 12 GPU performance VivoBook 15 M513 +362% 1.108 TFLOPS Aspire 1 (A115-32) 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes No

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 76.8 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes No Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.2 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.