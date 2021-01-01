Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook 15 M513 or Aspire 1 (A115-32) – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 vs Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)

48 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
VS
33 out of 100
Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage 128GB

Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 and Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
  • Around 9.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Can run popular games at about 199-272% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 42 against 37 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook 15 M513
vs
Aspire 1 (A115-32)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.73 inches		 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~77.5%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 9 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 43 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz -
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 2
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 6 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.93 Gbps
Shading units 448 256
DirectX support 12.1 12
GPU performance
VivoBook 15 M513 +362%
1.108 TFLOPS
Aspire 1 (A115-32)
0.24 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 76.8 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.2 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

