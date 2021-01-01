Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook 15 M513 or Aspire 7 (A715-42G) – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 vs Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)

ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
VS
Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
From $769
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 48 against 42 watt-hours

Laptop:
VivoBook 15 M513
vs
Aspire 7 (A715-42G)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
Width 359.8 mm (14.17 inches) 363.2 mm (14.3 inches)
Height 235.3 mm (9.26 inches) 228.6 mm (9 inches)
Thickness 18.6 mm (0.73 inches) 22.8 mm (0.9 inches)
Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~80.8%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 8.9 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 135 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS - 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 448 1024
DirectX support 12.1 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

