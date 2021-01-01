Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook 15 M513 or Nitro 5 (AN515-55) – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

63 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
VS
69 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (131.3 vs 143.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook 15 M513
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-55)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 359.8 mm (14.17 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 235.3 mm (9.26 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 18.6 mm (0.73 inches) 23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~72.4%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 9 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS - 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memoty type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 448 1536
DirectX support 12.1 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 and ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
3. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 and ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
4. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 and ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
5. ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 and Dell Inspiron 15 7506
6. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
7. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) and ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706
8. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
9. Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-55) and ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский