> Laptop comparison > VivoBook 15 M513 or Spin 5 (SP513-55N) – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 vs Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)

ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
VS
Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
From $999
Display 2256 x 1504
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
RAM 8GB
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 and Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Backlit keyboard
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 43% sharper screen – 201 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (109.3 vs 131.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook 15 M513
vs
Spin 5 (SP513-55N)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 359.8 mm (14.17 inches) 300 mm (11.81 inches)
Height 235.3 mm (9.26 inches) 235 mm (9.25 inches)
Thickness 18.6 mm (0.73 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 705 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~77%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.5 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 448 640
DirectX support 12.1 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

