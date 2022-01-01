You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 Around 10.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 199-272% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 50.3 against 42 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (106.2 vs 131.3 square inches)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.73 inches 322.8 x 212.2 x 14.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.59 inches Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~78.9% Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.5 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gold Silver, Gold Transformer No No Opening angle - 120° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level 43 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 952:1 sRGB color space - 61.8% Adobe RGB profile - 42.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.4% Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness VivoBook 15 M513 250 nits Swift 1 (SF114-34) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 50.3 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 158 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 10-45 W 6 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.93 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 8 GPU performance VivoBook 15 M513 +362% 1.108 TFLOPS Swift 1 (SF114-34) 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) eMMC Channels 1x256 GB 1x64 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 76.8 dB 73.8 dB Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.2 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

