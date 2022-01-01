You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Acer TravelMate Spin P4 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (118.9 vs 131.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.73 inches 325 x 236 x 17.9 mm

12.8 x 9.29 x 0.7 inches Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 767 cm2 (118.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~70.4% Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.6 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gold Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 43 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast - 844:1 sRGB color space - 58.8% Adobe RGB profile - 41% DCI-P3 color gamut - 39.6% Response time - 36 ms Max. brightness VivoBook 15 M513 250 nits TravelMate Spin P4 +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 0 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 20 GPU performance VivoBook 15 M513 1.108 TFLOPS TravelMate Spin P4 +27% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz - Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 76.8 dB 71.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.2 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.