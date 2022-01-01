Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook 15 M513 or MacBook Air (2019) – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 vs Apple MacBook Air (2019)

44 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
VS
44 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (2019)
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
Apple MacBook Air (2019)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i5 8210Y
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 and Apple MacBook Air (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 4.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 97-133% higher FPS
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (2019)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 50 against 42 watt-hours
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (99.8 vs 131.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook 15 M513
vs
MacBook Air (2019)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.73 inches		 304 x 212 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.35 x 0.61 inches
Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 644 cm2 (99.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~79.6%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 43 dB 41 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1238:1
sRGB color space - 94.6%
Adobe RGB profile - 61.3%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
VivoBook 15 M513
250 nits
MacBook Air (2019) +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Cable length - 1.8 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 178 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 617
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1050 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 0.4 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR3
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.13 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 192
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 3
GPU performance
VivoBook 15 M513 +177%
1.108 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (2019)
0.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR3
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 76.8 dB 75.8 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v4.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 0.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.2 cm 11.6 x 7.8 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

