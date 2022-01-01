ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 vs Apple MacBook Air (2019)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 4.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 97-133% higher FPS
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (2019)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 50 against 42 watt-hours
- 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (99.8 vs 131.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.73 inches
|304 x 212 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.35 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
|644 cm2 (99.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|~79.6%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|43 dB
|41 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1238:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|94.6%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|61.3%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|1.8 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|178 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 617
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
VivoBook 15 M513 +44%
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
VivoBook 15 M513 +215%
4970
1577
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
VivoBook 15 M513 +44%
1177
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
VivoBook 15 M513 +353%
7091
1564
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1050 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|0.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|2.13 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|192
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
|3
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR3
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|76.8 dB
|75.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v4.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|0.5 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 7.2 cm
|11.6 x 7.8 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
