ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 58 against 42 watt-hours
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
- 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (100.1 vs 131.3 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.73 inches
|304.1 x 212.4 x 14.9 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6000 RPM
|Noise level
|43 dB
|41.8 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|TN LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1524:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|78.4%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|12.96 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|61 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|275 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
VivoBook 15 M513 +27%
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
VivoBook 15 M513 +36%
4970
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
VivoBook 15 M513 +23%
1177
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
VivoBook 15 M513 +83%
7091
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|10-45 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1600 MHz
|1050 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|0.81 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|2.13 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|448
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|28
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|7
|6
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR3
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|76.8 dB
|79.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v4.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|0.7 mm
|Size
|10.5 x 7.2 cm
|13.4 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
