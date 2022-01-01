You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i5 8257U Intel Core i5 8279U Intel Core i7 8557U RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 83% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 58 against 42 watt-hours

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (100.1 vs 131.3 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.73 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 14.9 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.59 inches Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~79.4% Side bezels 7.2 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gold Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6000 RPM Noise level 43 dB 41.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1524:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 78.4% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness VivoBook 15 M513 250 nits MacBook Pro 13 (2019) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 58 Wh Voltage - 12.96 V Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1050 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 0.81 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR3 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 2.13 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 6 GPU performance VivoBook 15 M513 +37% 1.108 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (2019) 0.81 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR3 Upgradable Yes No Total slots - 2 Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 76.8 dB 79.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v4.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 0.7 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.2 cm 13.4 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.