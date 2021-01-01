You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - AMD Ryzen 3 5300U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 Around 55% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 42 against 37 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 200 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.73 inches 360.2 x 234.9 x 19.9 mm

14.18 x 9.25 x 0.78 inches Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 846 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~79.3% Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.4 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gold Silver, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness VivoBook 15 M513 +25% 250 nits M515 (Ryzen 5000) 200 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 37 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 10-45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 448 384 DirectX support 12.1 12.1 GPU performance VivoBook 15 M513 1.108 TFLOPS M515 (Ryzen 5000) n/a

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v4.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.