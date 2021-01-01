Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook 15 M513 or ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 vs ROG Strix Scar 15 G533

ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
VS
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 and ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (131.3 vs 142.1 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~114%) battery – 90 against 42 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook 15 M513
vs
ROG Strix Scar 15 G533

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 359.8 mm (14.17 inches) 354 mm (13.94 inches)
Height 235.3 mm (9.26 inches) 259 mm (10.2 inches)
Thickness 18.6 mm (0.73 inches) 27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~73.2%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness
VivoBook 15 M513
250 nits
ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 240 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 0 MHz 780-1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1290-1620 MHz
FLOPS - 15.97 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 8 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500-1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 448 5120
DirectX support 12.1 12
Max. resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

