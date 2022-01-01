Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook 15 M513 or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 vs ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

44 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
VS
61 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU Radeon RX Vega 7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 and ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 188-256% higher FPS
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~81%) battery – 76 against 42 watt-hours
  • Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 28% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (110.5 vs 131.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook 15 M513
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.73 inches		 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~75.8%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver, Gold Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 43 dB 52.7 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type TN LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 845:1
sRGB color space - 92.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 67.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.1%
Response time - 31 ms
Max. brightness
VivoBook 15 M513
250 nits
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +28%
320 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 545 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10-45 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 448 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 48
GPU performance
VivoBook 15 M513
1.108 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +341%
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 76.8 dB 77.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 7.2 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
