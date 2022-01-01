You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U - Intel Core i3 1220P Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 16-22% higher FPS

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.73 inches 359.7 x 232.5 x 19.9 mm

14.16 x 9.15 x 0.78 inches Area 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) 836 cm2 (129.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~80.2% Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black, Silver, Gold Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 43 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness VivoBook 15 M513 250 nits Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 42 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 10-45 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1600 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 448 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 28 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 7 16 GPU performance VivoBook 15 M513 1.108 TFLOPS Vivobook 15 (F1502, 12th Gen Intel) +29% 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 76.8 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 10.5 x 7.2 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.