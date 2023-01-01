Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - Intel Processor N200 Intel Core i3 N305 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505) Around 4.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 50 against 40 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Provides 173% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 220 nits

Backlit keyboard

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36) Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (110.5 vs 125.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 356.8 x 227.6 x 19.9 mm

14.05 x 8.96 x 0.78 inches 328.3 x 217.2 x 18 mm

12.93 x 8.55 x 0.71 inches Area 812 cm2 (125.9 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~75.8% Side bezels 5.7 mm 9.2 mm Colors Black Silver Material Plastic Plastic Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type OLED TFT LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support - No Sync technology FreeSync No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505) +173% 600 nits Aspire 3 (A314-36) 220 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 40 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Weight of AC adapter - 160 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 6 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 0 Gbps Shading units (cores) 128 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 8 GPU performance Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505) 0.54 TFLOPS Aspire 3 (A314-36) +37% 0.74 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz - Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v5 Bluetooth v5.3 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes No Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.