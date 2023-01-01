ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505) vs Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505)
- Around 4.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 50 against 40 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Provides 173% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 220 nits
- Backlit keyboard
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
- 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A314-36)
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (110.5 vs 125.9 square inches)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.8 x 227.6 x 19.9 mm
14.05 x 8.96 x 0.78 inches
|328.3 x 217.2 x 18 mm
12.93 x 8.55 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|812 cm2 (125.9 inches2)
|713 cm2 (110.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.6%
|~75.8%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|9.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|TFT LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Sync technology
|FreeSync
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|160 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|-
|Cores
|6
|4 (0P + 4E)
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1468
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505) +215%
6563
2085
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505) +113%
1442
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505) +308%
9123
2235
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2200 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|0.74 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|0 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|128
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|8
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|4
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1