Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U - AMD Ryzen 3 7330U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505) Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits

Provides 140% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 250 nits User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (125.9 vs 134.8 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs) Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Asus Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Acer Aspire 5 (A515-48) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 356.8 x 227.6 x 19.9 mm

14.05 x 8.96 x 0.78 inches 362.9 x 239.6 x 17.9 mm

14.29 x 9.43 x 0.7 inches Area 812 cm2 (125.9 inches2) 870 cm2 (134.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~77.2% Side bezels 5.7 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Silver Gray Material Plastic Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Sync technology FreeSync No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor No No Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505) +140% 600 nits Aspire 5 (A515-48) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 50 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Left Charge power 45 / 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter - 265 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2200 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 4 GPU performance Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505 / M1505) 1.41 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-48) +1% 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Optional Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.