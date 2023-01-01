ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505) vs Acer Extensa 15
Key Differences
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505)
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 50 against 40 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
- Provides 173% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 220 nits
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.8 x 227.6 x 19.9 mm
14.05 x 8.96 x 0.78 inches
|362.9 x 237.5 x 18.9 mm
14.29 x 9.35 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|812 cm2 (125.9 inches2)
|862 cm2 (133.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.6%
|~77.9%
|Side bezels
|5.7 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Sync technology
|FreeSync
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|No
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 / 65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|Radeon 610M
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1468
1029
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6563
3796
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1442
1123
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505) +101%
9123
4532
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2200 MHz
|1900 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.54 TFLOPS
|0.49 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|128
|128
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|8
|8
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|4
|4
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Optional
|Optional
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
