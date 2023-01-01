Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505) or MacBook Air 15 (M2) – what's better?

ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505) vs Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)

51 out of 100
ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505)
VS
62 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505)
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
Display
2880 x 1864
CPU
Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505) and Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 66.5 against 50 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 59% sharper screen – 224 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505)
vs
MacBook Air 15 (M2)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
Dimensions 356.8 x 227.6 x 19.9 mm
14.05 x 8.96 x 0.78 inches		 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm
13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches
Area 812 cm2 (125.9 inches2) 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.6% ~83.9%
Side bezels 5.7 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Material Plastic Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 224 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1864 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology FreeSync No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 35 / 70 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 189 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz -
Cores 6 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB -
Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 7 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 6 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 2200 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 128 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 8 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 32
GPU performance
Vivobook 15 OLED (M1505)
0.54 TFLOPS
MacBook Air 15 (M2) +456%
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

