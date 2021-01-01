Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) or Nitro 5 (AN515-45) – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

51 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
VS
66 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
From $580
Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
From $1099
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (130.8 vs 143.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 3.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 89-122% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 57 against 42 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN515-45)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 255 mm (10.04 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 23.9 mm (0.94 inches)
Area 844 cm2 (130.7 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~72.4%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 9 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 135 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1531 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 384 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

