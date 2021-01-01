Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) or Swift 3 SF316-51 – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) vs Acer Swift 3 SF316-51

48 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
VS
53 out of 100
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) and Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
vs
Swift 3 SF316-51

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 235 x 17.9 mm
14.13 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches		 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm
14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches
Area 844 cm2 (130.7 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~82.3%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.7 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1842:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 68.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.6%
Response time - 26 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 271 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1531 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~7 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
1.22 TFLOPS
Swift 3 SF316-51 +16%
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 75.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
