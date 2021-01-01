You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H GPU - GeForce MX330 GeForce MX350 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 SF316-51 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 9-12% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 235 x 17.9 mm

14.13 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches 367.8 x 236.1 x 15.9 mm

14.48 x 9.3 x 0.63 inches Area 844 cm2 (130.7 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~82.3% Side bezels 6.8 mm 5.7 mm Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1842:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.5% Adobe RGB profile - 68.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.6% Response time - 26 ms Max. brightness VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) 300 nits Swift 3 SF316-51 300 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 271 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX330 GeForce MX350 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1531 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory bus 64 bit - Memory speed ~7 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 384 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) 1.22 TFLOPS Swift 3 SF316-51 +16% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 75.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

