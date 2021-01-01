VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce MX330 GeForce MX350 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 179-245% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~138%) battery – 100 against 42 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

Better webcam recording quality

80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 235 x 17.9 mm

14.13 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 844 cm2 (130.7 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~86.2% Side bezels 6.8 mm 3.4 mm Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 3456 x 2234 Size 15.6 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) 300 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +233% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 100 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 140 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX330 GeForce MX350 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1531 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~7 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 384 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) 1.22 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +326% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.