Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) or VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) – what's better?

ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) vs VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

50 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
VS
47 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
From $580
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
From $800
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce MX350
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) and VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 200 nits
  • 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (108 vs 130.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
vs
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 359 mm (14.13 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 235 mm (9.25 inches) 215 mm (8.46 inches)
Thickness 17.9 mm (0.7 inches) 18.3 mm (0.72 inches)
Area 844 cm2 (130.7 inches2) 697 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.5% ~77.5%
Side bezels 6.8 mm 7.1 mm
Colors White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1531 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1594 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR5 GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~7 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 384 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
1.22 TFLOPS
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) +54%
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) or XPS 15 9500
2. VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) or VivoBook S15 S533
3. VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) or G5 15 5500
4. VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) or ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
5. VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) or VivoBook 15 M513
6. VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) or VivoBook S14 M433
7. VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) or VivoBook S15 S533
8. VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) or Inspiron 14 7400
9. VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) or VivoBook S14 S433
10. VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) or VivoBook S14 S435

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) and VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский