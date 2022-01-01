You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 3456 x 2234 CPU - Intel Core i3 1220P Intel Core i5 12500H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 16 (F1603, 12th Gen Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 145-198% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~100%) battery – 100 against 50 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Case Weight 1.88 kg (4.15 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 358.6 x 249.5 x 19.9 mm

14.12 x 9.82 x 0.78 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 895 cm2 (138.7 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~86.2% Side bezels 7 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 3456 x 2234 Size 16 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 25700:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.1% Response time - 67 ms Max. brightness Vivobook 16 (F1603, 12th Gen Intel) 300 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 90 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 45 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 64 GPU performance Vivobook 16 (F1603, 12th Gen Intel) 1.43 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +264% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.