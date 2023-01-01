Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3200 x 2000 3456 x 2234 Battery - 50 Wh 70 Wh 100 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~100%) battery – 100 against 50 watt-hours

Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

79% sharper screen – 254 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 358.6 x 249.1 x 18.9 mm

14.12 x 9.81 x 0.74 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 893 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~86.2% Side bezels 7 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) - 43.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 3200 x 2000 3456 x 2234 Size 16 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 504000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99% Response time - 63 ms Max. brightness Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605) 300 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 70 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 120 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter - 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP - 35 W Nvidia Optimus MUX - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1398 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 76 GPU performance Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605) 6.42 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +6% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 1x16 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 86.1 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023): - Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction. - Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.

