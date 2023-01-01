Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1200 3200 x 2000 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Battery - 50 Wh 70 Wh - 50 Wh 63 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605) Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs) Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (109.4 vs 138.4 square inches)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 358.6 x 249.1 x 18.9 mm

14.12 x 9.81 x 0.74 inches 317.1 x 222.5 x 18.9 mm

12.48 x 8.76 x 0.74 inches Area 893 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 706 cm2 (109.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~80.6% Side bezels 7 mm 7.8 mm Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1200 3200 x 2000 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605) 300 nits Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 70 Wh 50 Wh 63 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 120 W 90 W Weight of AC adapter - 390 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP - 50 W Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1185 MHz GPU boost clock - 1417 MHz FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605) +11% 6.42 TFLOPS Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405) 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.