Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605) vs 14X OLED (K3405)

55 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605)
VS
56 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405)
Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605)
Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405)
Display
Battery
CPU
GPU
GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605) and 14X OLED (K3405) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (109.4 vs 138.4 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605)
vs
Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 358.6 x 249.1 x 18.9 mm
14.12 x 9.81 x 0.74 inches		 317.1 x 222.5 x 18.9 mm
12.48 x 8.76 x 0.74 inches
Area 893 cm2 (138.5 inches2) 706 cm2 (109.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~80.6%
Side bezels 7 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 120 W 90 W
Weight of AC adapter - 390 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1417 MHz
FLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x16 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
Max. ram size 32 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
