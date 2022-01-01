Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603) vs ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603)
- Around 5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 70 against 42 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 175% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 200 nits
- 153% sharper screen – 283 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (108 vs 137.6 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358.4 x 247.7 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 9.75 x 0.78 inches
|324 x 215 x 18.3 mm
12.76 x 8.46 x 0.72 inches
|Area
|888 cm2 (137.6 inches2)
|697 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.6%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|6.9 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|283 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|10000000:1
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|90 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|8
|2
|Threads
|16
|4
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Vivobook 16X (M1603) +19%
1442
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vivobook 16X (M1603) +201%
7465
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1393
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Vivobook 16X (M1603) +399%
12217
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|0 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1750 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|512
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|Max. ram size
|16 GB
|24 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|-
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
