Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 45-62% higher FPS

79% sharper screen – 227 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 36% more compact case (100.1 vs 157.3 square inches)

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 399.3 x 254.3 x 19.8 mm

15.72 x 10.01 x 0.78 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 1015 cm2 (157.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.2% ~79.4% Side bezels 8.2 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes

Display 1920 x 1080 1600 x 900 2560 x 1600 Size 17.3 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1069:1 sRGB color space - 99.8% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) 250 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 / 90 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 32 GPU performance Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) 1.43 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +82% 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

