Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 17X (K3704) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1 Features a much bigger (~100%) battery – 100 against 50 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~100%) battery – 100 against 50 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio 179% sharper screen – 254 versus 91 pixels per inch (PPI)

179% sharper screen – 254 versus 91 pixels per inch (PPI) Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (136.7 vs 157.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 399.3 x 254.3 x 19.8 mm

15.72 x 10.01 x 0.78 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 1015 cm2 (157.4 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.2% ~86.2% Side bezels 8.2 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) - 43.2 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 3456 x 2234 Size 17.3 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 91 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 504000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99% Response time - 63 ms Max. brightness Vivobook 17X (K3704) 250 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +100% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 90 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 390 grams 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 15 W 35 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 76 GPU performance Vivobook 17X (K3704) 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +382% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 1x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 16 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 86.1 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023): - Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction. - Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.

