Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) or VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) – what's better?

Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) vs ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

48 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)
VS
42 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) and ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 50 against 42 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 200 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (108 vs 157.3 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)
vs
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 399.3 x 254.3 x 19.8 mm
15.72 x 10.01 x 0.78 inches		 324 x 215 x 18.3 mm
12.76 x 8.46 x 0.72 inches
Area 1015 cm2 (157.4 inches2) 697 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.2% ~77.5%
Side bezels 8.2 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No

Display

Size 17.3 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 / 90 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.5 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 10 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
Max. ram size 16 GB 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)
2. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) or Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)
3. Asus Vivobook 16X (M1603) or Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)
4. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) or ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
5. ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 or ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
6. ASUS VivoBook S14 S433 or ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
7. ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) or ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) and Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский