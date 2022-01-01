You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 1600 x 900 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i3 1220P Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 50 against 42 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 250 vs 200 nits Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS

Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (108 vs 157.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 399.3 x 254.3 x 19.8 mm

15.72 x 10.01 x 0.78 inches 324 x 215 x 18.3 mm

12.76 x 8.46 x 0.72 inches Area 1015 cm2 (157.4 inches2) 697 cm2 (107.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.2% ~77.5% Side bezels 8.2 mm 7.1 mm Colors Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Gold Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No

Display 1920 x 1080 1600 x 900 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) +25% 250 nits VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) 200 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 42 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 / 90 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) GeForce MX350 TGP 45 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR5 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 16 GPU performance Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) 1.43 TFLOPS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) +31% 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 Max. ram size 16 GB 24 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.