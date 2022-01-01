You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 1600 x 900 - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) CPU - Intel Core i3 1220P Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 12GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) Can run popular games at about 16-22% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 50 against 42 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (131.3 vs 157.3 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 399.3 x 254.3 x 19.8 mm

15.72 x 10.01 x 0.78 inches 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.73 inches Area 1015 cm2 (157.4 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.2% ~79.3% Side bezels 8.2 mm 7.2 mm Colors Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Gold Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 43 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1600 x 900 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Max. brightness Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) 250 nits VivoBook 15 M513 250 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 42 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 / 90 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 45 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 7 GPU performance Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) +29% 1.43 TFLOPS VivoBook 15 M513 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 12GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 76.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 7.2 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.