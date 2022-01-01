Home > Laptop comparison > Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) or VivoBook 15 M513 – what's better?

Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) vs ASUS VivoBook 15 M513

48 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)
VS
44 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) and ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 16-22% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 50 against 42 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (131.3 vs 157.3 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel)
vs
VivoBook 15 M513

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 399.3 x 254.3 x 19.8 mm
15.72 x 10.01 x 0.78 inches		 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.73 inches
Area 1015 cm2 (157.4 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.2% ~79.3%
Side bezels 8.2 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 43 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 / 90 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 10 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 45 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 7
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
Max. ram size 16 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 76.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.2 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) and MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) and XPS 17 9720 (2022)
3. Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) and Vivobook 16X (M1603)
4. VivoBook 15 M513 and Pavilion 15
5. VivoBook 15 M513 and IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
6. VivoBook 15 M513 and Inspiron 15 5510
7. VivoBook 15 M513 and VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
8. VivoBook 15 M513 and Swift 3 (SF314-59)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 and Asus Vivobook 17X (K1703, 12th Gen Intel) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский