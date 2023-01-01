Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 3200 x 2000 Battery 50 Wh - 50 Wh 70 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 17X (K3704) Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605) Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs) Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio 56% sharper screen – 142 versus 91 pixels per inch (PPI)

56% sharper screen – 142 versus 91 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (138.4 vs 157.3 square inches)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Asus Vivobook 17X (K3704) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 399.3 x 254.3 x 19.8 mm

15.72 x 10.01 x 0.78 inches 358.6 x 249.1 x 18.9 mm

14.12 x 9.81 x 0.74 inches Area 1015 cm2 (157.4 inches2) 893 cm2 (138.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.2% ~83.1% Side bezels 8.2 mm 7 mm Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 3200 x 2000 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 91 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Vivobook 17X (K3704) 250 nits Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 50 Wh 50 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 90 W 120 W Weight of AC adapter 390 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Vivobook 17X (K3704) 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605) +355% 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 Max. ram size 16 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.4 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.