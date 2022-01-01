Home > Laptop comparison > VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 or Spin 3 (SP313-51N) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
  • Can run popular games at about 111-152% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Backlit keyboard
Advantages of the Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 48 against 42 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
vs
Spin 3 (SP313-51N)

Case

Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Dimensions 324 x 220 x 18.7 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.74 inches		 302 x 222 x 15.9 mm
11.89 x 8.74 x 0.63 inches
Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~76.5%
Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 42.3 dB 38.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 932:1 1252:1
sRGB color space 62.1% 98%
Adobe RGB profile 43% 77.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 41.6% 78.7%
Response time 33 ms 44 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 290 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7-3.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1650 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~4.3 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 768 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 +202%
2.534 TFLOPS
Spin 3 (SP313-51N)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 75.4 dB 76.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1.4 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

