Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 Can run popular games at about 111-152% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Backlit keyboard Advantages of the Acer Spin 3 (SP313-51N) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 48 against 42 watt-hours

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Case Weight 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 324 x 220 x 18.7 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.74 inches 302 x 222 x 15.9 mm

11.89 x 8.74 x 0.63 inches Area 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.8% ~76.5% Side bezels 7.1 mm 7.8 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 42.3 dB 38.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 932:1 1252:1 sRGB color space 62.1% 98% Adobe RGB profile 43% 77.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 41.6% 78.7% Response time 33 ms 44 ms Max. brightness VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 250 nits Spin 3 (SP313-51N) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 290 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe MAX Graphics 4GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1650 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 2.534 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR4 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~4.3 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units 768 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance VivoBook Flip 14 TP470 +202% 2.534 TFLOPS Spin 3 (SP313-51N) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 75.4 dB 76.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Key travel 1.4 mm - Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

