Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470
- Can run popular games at about 44-60% higher FPS
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 56 against 42 watt-hours
- Provides 64% higher max. screen brightness: 410 vs 250 nits
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (102.1 vs 110.5 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|1 kg (2.21 lbs)
|Width
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|318.9 mm (12.56 inches)
|Height
|220 mm (8.66 inches)
|206.7 mm (8.14 inches)
|Thickness
|18.7 mm (0.74 inches)
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|659 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.8%
|~81.9%
|Side bezels
|7.1 mm
|4.5 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Green
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1550:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|96%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.4 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1650 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.534 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR4
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz (Effective - 4300 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|768
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|1
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
